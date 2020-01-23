Home States Karnataka

Who took a saree to Pak? HDK hits back after being called sympathiser

A fiery HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

Published: 23rd January 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy speaks to the media on the Mangaluru bomb scare issue in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fiery HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, accusing the party of setting off communal tensions across the country. A day after Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi accused Kumaraswamy of being a Pakistan supporter, the former CM reminded the BJP that it wasn’t him who had visited the neighbouring country - an insinuation at PM Modi. 

“How the central government, particularly the Home Minister, is behaving is the root cause of the unrest in the country. Karnataka is a peaceful state, but ever since BJP came to power, they are systematically creating an atmosphere of communal chaos where people don’t trust each other. They are demonising communities. Backseat driving of bureaucracy by the BJP, RSS and right-wing organisations are arm-twisting officers too,” said Kumaraswamy. Lashing out at the BJP for calling him a jihad sympathiser, Kumaraswamy asked CM BS Yediyurappa- who is currently participating in the World Economic Forum in Davos- how he intends to convince investors to come to Karnataka when his party has created an atmosphere of fear and division. “What message does the CM want to give investors while his party is creating communal tensions?” Kumaraswamy asked. 

The former CM also punched holes in the BJP’s story that its MP Tejaswi Surya and right-wing ideologue Chakravarthi Sulibele were targets of an assault that included stone-pelting by miscreants on the day of pro-CAA protests. “The police recorded no instances of stone-pelting on the day of the protest, but now Sulibele says stones were hurled at him. Police claim seven stones were pelted, but no such incident has been caught on camera, even by the media. Neither is there a police recording on the incident on the day of the protest. Why make such claims now?” Kumaraswamy asked. 

The Congress too didn’t hold back in taunting the BJP. KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao took a dig at BJP leaders who had accused ‘jihadi elements’ for the Mangaluru airport bomb plant. “Things would have been different for the BJP if it was someone else in place of Aditya Rao. BJP leaders and supporters seem to be very unhappy that the suspect is a ‘Rao’. Had it been a Muslim, they would have politicised the matter,” Gundu Rao said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Narendra Modi BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp