Karnataka High Court stays 'Sagar Mala' project in Karwar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the project of Second Stage Development of Commercial Karwar Port in Uttara Kannada district, also known as 'Sagar Mala' project.

Hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by Baithkol Bandharu Nirashtritara Yantrikrut Dhoni Meenugarara Sahakara Sangha, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice

Hemant Chandangoudar passed the interim order staying the project.

The bench has also directed the Director of Ports, and Inland Water Transport to restore the beach to its original condition as the developmental activities are undertaken even before getting clearance from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

The extension of the project was undertaken on the banks of Arabian Sea abutting the Karwar Bach which is famously known as Rabindranath Tagore Beach and same is known as 'Saga Mala Project'.

The petitioner has contended that the project will cause serious ecological damage, as the same is being implemented without obtaining necessary permission from the Ministry of Environment and Forest.