Mangaluru airport case accused shows police spot where he 'planted' IED

By PTI

MANGALURU: The man suspected to have planted a bomb at the city airport was on Friday taken there by police to identify the spot where he placed the Improvised Explosive Device on January 20, as part of gathering evidence.

Aditya Rao showed the investigating team the places from where he came, entered the airport, placed the bomb and returned, police said.

Rao had surrendered before police on January 22 and was remanded to 10 days police custody by a city court here on Thursday for further probe into the case.

Police sources said Rao would now be taken to Chennai from where he obtained the chemicals and gelatin detonator.

He had reportedly revealed during questioning that he received the bomb-making materials from Chennai.

A 'live' explosive device was found in an unattended bag near a ticket counter of the departure gate of the airport here on Monday and later defused at a nearby open ground.