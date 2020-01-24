Teacher's complaint forces Education commissioner to fix CCTV in Karnataka SSLC exam centres 

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: The commissioner for Education has issued a circular asking the director of examinations to instruct the Deputy Director for public instructions (DDPI) of all revenue divisions to fix the close circuit cameras in and around SSLC examination centres.

Interestingly, the commissioner took a decision following a complaint by one Shivakumar, a high school teacher in Channarayapatna taluk recently.

Shivakumar in his complaint expressed the shock over Hassan district securing first position in the state results during 2018-19 despite mass malpractice for which the then DDPI Manjunath himself gave oral directions for Block education officers, he also mentioned this in his complaint.

One Pushpalatha the then BEO Channarayapatna also has strictly followed the instructions by coordinating with senior officials in this regard.

The department should uphold the credibility by providing justice for the meritorious students, he mentioned in the complaint.

Lauding the efforts of Teachers for securing first place in SSLC in the year of 2018-19 the then district in-charge minister HD Revanna and Bhavani Revanna the chairman of the standing committee on education and health have honoured the senior officials and headmasters of the high schools in a grand manner.

Revanna and Bhavani Revanna also have claimed the achievement as their efforts at public functions too. Criticizing Revanna and Bhavani recalled BJP leaders including Hassan MLA Preetam J Gowda said that Hassan stood first only because of the efforts by students.

Admitting circular from the commissioner office directing to fix CC camera at SSLC examination centres, Prakash the deputy director for public instructions said that the department has issued a show-cause notice to Shivakumar a high school teacher in Channarayapatna seeking a reply

Further, he has also ordered a departmental inquiry in this regard, he added.