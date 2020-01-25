Home States Karnataka

B Sriramulu tells HD Kumaraswamy to go to Pakistan

The minister further advised leaders to understand the gravity of any situation before talking to the media. 

Health Minister B. Sriramulu.

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Health Minister B Sriramulu on Friday launched a broadside on former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, saying the JDS leader’s “love for Pakistan has increased, and if he wants, he can go and stay there.”

Sriramulu’s statement comes after Kumarswamy had commented, “If Pakistan was not our neighbour, the BJP wouldn’t have got votes and come to power in India.”

Addressing reporters at Bhovi Gurupeetha on the outskirts of the city, he said, “Being a former CM, he shouldn’t have made a statement like that.” On Kumaraswamy demanding a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Bajrang Dal, he said “both are nationalist institutions that are working for the betterment of the country”. 

He urged leaders not to make “vague statements” and said India believes in inclusive development, where everyone is treated equally. The minister further advised leaders to understand the gravity of any situation before talking to the media. 

Reacting to former CM Siddaramaiah’s statement that the state government was not yet being strong enough, he said the Congress leader was an “unwanted person” in his party and it was better not to take his words seriously. 

