Hefty fines proposed for seat blocking in medical colleges, says DyCM Ashwath 

RGUHS Vice-chancellor Sacchidanan said 22,000 teaching staff will undergo training within two years. 

Published: 25th January 2020 05:56 AM

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Ashwath Narayan

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Ashwath Narayan. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said a panel of experts has recommended hefty fines to prevent seat-blocking in medical colleges.

“Hefty fines have been proposed for those indulging in seat-blocking scams and each case will be taken up for criminal investigation individually. They have proposed that surrendering of seats should be done before the mop-up round”, the minister who holds medical and higher education portfolios said on Friday.
He announced that the foundation stone laying ceremony for a medical college and super speciality hospital will be held at Ramanagara on June 1.

“The silver jubilee celebrations of RGUHS and shifting of the campus from Bengaluru to Ramanagara will also take place on June 1. The medical college will be constructed on 50 acres of land at a cost of Rs 600 crore. The existing 300-bed hospital will be utilised. Other health facilities will be developed in the existing 140 acres,” he said.

Nursing and other medical courses will be made available in government colleges in every district, he said adding, however, that no medical college will come up in Kanakapura as was proposed earlier. A centre of biological sciences will be set up in Bheemanakuppe, the deputy CM added.

RGUHS Vice-chancellor Sacchidanan said 22,000 teaching staff will undergo training within two years. 
Question papers will be dispatched online for the first time in the country, said RGUHS K B Lingegowda said.

