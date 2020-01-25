Two booked for denigrating CAA, PM Modi in Karnataka

Srinivas M J By

Express News Service

GANGAVATI (KOPPAL): Gangavati rural police have registered complaints against two persons on the charges of denigrating Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Siraj Bisaralli, a poet and scribe had rendered his poem against the CAA at a poet meet during the ‘Anegundi Utsav’, held by the Kannada and Culture Department in association with the district administration on Jan 9-10. The same was posted on social media by Rajabaxi H V, editor of Kannadanet.com, an online daily on Jan 14.

The song envisaged a point that when the prime minister Modi will furnish his records for the CAA. Subsequently, BJP had petitioned the Superintendent of Police to initiate legal action against the two for anti-national song and rendering it by misusing the government programme’s platform and posting the same on social media protesting against the CAA.

Meanwhile, BJP Yuva Morcha district general secretary Shivu Arakeri registered a complaint against the two in Gangavati rural police station on January 24.

While Siraj Bisaralli told TNIE on Saturday that he would give explanation to the police, Gangavati deputy superintendent of police B P Chandrashekhar said that the investigation is being held and further action will be taken as per legal norms.

In the event of exigency, the case will be faced legally, Siraj added.