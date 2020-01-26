Protests should bring people together: Governor Vaju Bhai Vala

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Governor Vaju Bhai Vala said protests should bring people together, but they dividing the country on the basis of religion, caste and creed.

Speaking on the ocassion of the 10th National Voters Day in the city on Saturday, the Governor said each person has the right to protest, but those spreading anti-national messages are traitors. “People should give up their self interest and work for the country. They should follow the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Vallabhai Patel, and Jawaharlal Nehru he added.