Educate men for women’s safety: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Republic Day

Published: 27th January 2020 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa during the Republic Day parade at Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru on Sunday

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa during the Republic Day parade at Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, in his Republic Day address, praised the efforts of the BJP government in the state in maintaining law and order, and the rescue and rehabilitation of people when floods hit North Karnataka.

After unfurling the national flag during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru on Sunday, the Governor said, “Karnataka has been implementing effective measures to maintain law and order in the state. Police are being equipped with latest technology and practices for preventing and hastening the investigation of crimes. To ensure that a safe climate is created for women, our men and boys must be educated to treat women and girls with respect.”

He said that Karnataka, which stood 3rd in the recently released ‘Good Governance Index’ rankings, would set a stellar example for the rest of the country. Hailing the government’s efforts during floods in August last year, Vala said, "The state government’s response has been swift and well-coordinated with around seven lakh people being evacuated to safe places by joint rescue teams comprising central and state agencies. The timely relief of Rs 10,000, has been paid to the 2.07 lakh affected families each, directly into their bank accounts. Financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for people whose houses were severely damaged and Rs 50,000 for people whose houses were partially damaged has been sanctioned to facilitate reconstruction and repairs. These are much higher than NDRF norms, and the additional requirement of funds has been met by the state government."

He also mentioned in his speech that Karnataka stands first among the major states in increasing its forest cover and a new scheme ‘Watershed Development to Prevent Drought’ is being implemented in 100 drought-hit and low groundwater level taluks selected in the state. 

“Government has implemented the crop loan waiver scheme in 2019-20 for outstanding loans up to Rs 1 lakh per family for farmers in cooperative banks and overdue loans up to Rs 2 lakh per family for farmers in commercial banks. This will be completed by March. About 21 lakh farmers have benefitted from this measure,” he added.

Students and armed forces steal the show

As part of the celebrations, students of various schools and colleges took part in cultural events and parade. While the state’s elite combat force ‘Garuda’ demonstrated mock rescue of hostages from terrorists, the motorbike stunts by ‘The Tornadoes’ of the Army Service Corps was stunning. Meanwhile, a helicopter showered petals during the unfurling of the tricolour.

