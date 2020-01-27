Gang attacks toll plaza staff over fee in Karnataka's Nelamangala

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of six men, including a truck driver, allegedly attacked toll staffers at Jas Toll Plaza Nelamangala (NH 4) on Sunday, after they were “forced” to pay double the toll fee for not using FasTag. The video of the attack went viral after the incident, and Nelamangala Rural police have filed a case.

According to toll staffers, a truck was passing the tollgate at 2 am, when staffers asked them to pay double the money since the vehicle had no FasTag scanning code. They refused to pay and barged inside the official’s chamber.

They attacked system manager Abhiman Panday and another staffer and left the spot without paying the toll fee. Panday, who suffered injuries to his face, approached the local police and shared the vehicle’s details. He also handed over CCTV camera footage of the attack. Police are on the lookout for the miscreants. A senior police officer said that based on the complaint, they have identified the accused, and a special team has been formed to nab them.