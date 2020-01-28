Karnataka cops file case over anti-CAA school drama putting PM Modi in 'bad light'

By Express News Service

BIDAR: The Bidar police on Monday registered a case against Shaheen Education Institute of Bidar, on charges of uploading a video of a school drama against CAA/NRC, projecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bad light.

The drama was staged on Sunday.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by social worker Nilesh Rakshyal.

The complainant stated that minor children of the institute were made to stage the drama, humiliating PM Modi.

The drama also sent a message that people of one community would have to leave the country if CAA and NRC were brought into force.

Video footage of the drama was uploaded on to a social media website by Mohammad Yousuf Rahim of Bidar, the complainant said.

Rakshyal claimed that the drama by kids, and the way it turned viral on social media platforms could upset peace in society, besides sending a wrong message about government policies and decisions.

He demanded legal action against Rahim and the institute.

The ABVP also staged a protest against the institute and submitted a memorandum to the home minister.