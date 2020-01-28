Rajinikanth injured during filming of 'Man vs Wild' with Bear Grylls at Bandipur

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Rajinikanth suffered minor injuries during the filming of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with Bear Grylls at the Bandipur Reserve.

Forest officials said the shooting had to be stopped midway following the incident, adding that the actor was fine.

"The shooting has been called off for the day for his safety. There is no permission for shooting on January 29 with the actor," a forest official said.

The Karnataka forest department, meanwhile, has sought an explanation from the 'Man vs Wild' crew over the use of drones without permission.

The series caught people's attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shot for it in the forests of northern India with British adventurer Grylls.

#WATCH Actor Rajinikanth arrives at Bandipur forest in Karnataka for a shoot of an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls pic.twitter.com/Eh2Lwd4BAI — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

A senior forest department official had told The New Indian Express that permission for the shooting was granted for six hours on January 28 and 30.

On Tuesday, the special guest was Rajnikanth, while on the 30th, noted Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is expected.

(With online desk inputs)