Jarkiholi and team on temple tour

By Express News Service

MYSURU: As the countdown begins for the much-awaited cabinet expansion, ministerial aspirants Ramesh Jarkiholi and a few other MLAs beat a path to doors of temples on Tuesday. Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumtahalli, Shrimant Patil, R Shankar and defeated MLA Nagaraju visited Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud and offered special puja before proceeding to Chamundeshwari temple. They maintained that they were here to fulfil their vows as they had visited the temples while fighting a battle in the SC against disqualification by then-Speaker Ramesh Kumar. Maintaining that they have not prevailed on CM Yediyurappa, the new MLAs said they are ready to wait for one more month. But Jarkiholi was sure that all 11 elected MLAs will get berths, and brushed aside calculations that only five or six MLAs will be accommodated.