Preserve CCTV footage of Mangaluru violence: Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the Mangaluru police to preserve CCTV footage related to violence during an anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru on December 19, 2019.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued interim directions while hearing the PIL filed by freedom fighter HS Doreswamy and former Mangaluru mayor K Ashraf.

Expressing apprehension over the possibility that the police could destroy digital evidence to protect themselves from criminal prosecution, the petitioners urged the court to provide interim relief by issuing directions to the Mangaluru Police Commissioner to preserve footage recorded between 10 am December 19, 2019 to 1 am on December 20, 2019 from all CCTV cameras installed by the police, city administration and private shops in the area where the violence occurred.

The video footage clearly shows the illegal and atrocious manner in which police acted against unarmed peaceful protestors, innocent bystanders and attacked the mosque, the PIL said.

Police resorted to throwing stones and other objects, revealing a partisan approach. The police abetted and provided protection to the people who ransacked shops and threw stones at shops and people in the area, the petitioners alleged.

“The police had actively hunted down various people and tortured them on the street isolating individuals from the crowd. Thereafter, thrashing them with lathis and other means, which indicates the extent of excessive force used by the police even before they started the gunfire which was inflicted upon people, it has led to the death of two persons and gravely injured several others who were neither armed nor provoked the police, which had warranted such an action”, the petitioners said.

The petitioners have also urged the court to issue directions to Mangaluru police commissioner to register FIRs in all complaints received from injured people and family members of the deceased under appropriate provisions of the law.

HC converts PIL on KC Valley Project into suo motu petition

Bengaluru: The HC on Tuesday directed the state government to appoint Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to conduct environment impact assessment (EIA) on the KC Valley Project. The court issued directions after converting a PIL filed by Anjaneya Reddy into a suo motu petition, as Reddy had made misleading and incorrect claims against eminent professors of IISc.

Under what authority CM stopped tenders, asks HC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka HC on Tuesday asked the state government to explain under what authority Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had issued instructions to stop tenders for various developmental projects announced by the previous coalition government under the Chief Minister’s Nava Bengaluru scheme. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued directions after hearing a PIL filed by the Dasarahalli-Rachenahalli Lake Improvement and Conservation Trust and two others. Contending that the order to stop the tender is “illegal”, the petitioners said the works under the government order dated February 1, 2019, are of public importance. They urged the court to stay the order dated August 5, 2019, and direct BBMP to proceed with the works.

HC seeks state’s response on BBMP elections

The High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to submit its response to the PIL filed by the State Election Commission (SEC), seeking direction for immediate issue of final denotification of delimitation, as well as the final notification of reservation of seats in all 198 wards of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike. The SEC has contended that the tenure of the present BBMP council is expiring on September 10, 2020. Therefore, the state has to issue a final notification of delimitation of 198 wards under Section 21 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, and final reservation of seats to all 198 BBMP wards, under Section 7(2) of the Act.