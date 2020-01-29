Home States Karnataka

Tumkuru: 16-year-old school student found hanging in hostel room

Kunigal police have registered a case and taken up further investigation.

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A 16-year-old student of a residential school near Kunigal was found hanging inside his hostel room on Monday evening. It is said that the boy committed suicide as he was unable to cope with pressure from his parents and school.

The deceased N Dhruva was a first-year PUC student of Arvind International Residential School.
Dhruva’s roommates found his body hanging when they came back to the hostel from yoga and tuition classes.

On Sunday, when his father Nagaraj and stepmother Lalitha visited him, he had told them that he may not perform well in the forthcoming examinations as he was finding it difficult to strike a balance between classes and other extra-curricular activities.

He had studied high school at St Lourdes High School at Mathikere in Bengaluru and had scored 95 per cent marks. The residential school, which is run by Ashok, a close ally of state Apex Bank chairman K N Rajanna, was in the news for the wrong reasons several times as the authorities impart the students with rigorous coaching. There were also protests by parents a year ago, sources told TNIE.

The boy’s father himself is a teacher, who gives private tuitions in mathematics. In his complaint, he had mentioned that his son succumbed to pressure as he was afraid of scoring low marks, the police said. The body was handed over to the parents after autopsy.

