Karnataka government mulls 1,000 more English medium schools

BENGALURU: A proposal has been sent to the state’s department of primary and secondary education from the Samagra Shikshan Abhiyan (SSA) to start 1,000 more English medium schools in the existing government Kannada medium schools.The government had last year started English medium in 1,000 schools for class-I students, making the schools bi-lingual.

However, sources said that owing to opposition from pro-Kannada activists, officials are unsure of if the proposal will be accepted.

"Last year, the government order came in mid-May which gave little time to pick out schools, advertise to children’s parents and train teachers. Nearly 200 schools ended up having less than the stipulated number of 30 students for English medium. For the next year, the current English medium teachers for class-I will teach the same batch of students going to class 2. We plan to train existing Kannada medium teachers for six days for the next batch of class-I students," a source said. However, all this is subject to the government’s approval to the proposal and in time.

The proposal was sent one and a half months back and the officials are hoping the government order would come by February so that they can begin preparations for the academic year 2020-2021.

"The Directorate of Minorities has proposed to start English medium in 400 of the more than 4000 existing government Urdu medium schools that also fall under the department of public instruction. A list of the schools is already made, but the financial modalities are still being worked out," the source said.

Funds for teacher training, preparation of classrooms and teaching-learning material are sought from the directorate, the source said.

When TNIE contacted, Umashankar, principal secretary to the department, said,”Proposals made for English medium in schools is still being discussed. None of them has been finalised as yet. We will take a decision soon so that it does not affect the next academic year 2020-21.”

Minister tells high schools to buy Modi’s book

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar instructed all high schools to buy the Kannada translation of the book, Exam Warriors, written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said one copy of the book should be bought per class where there are less than 50 students and two per class where the number of students is more. He said the book can be bought with school development funds. The book which advises students how to face examinations and life is translated by Kannada by Sahitya Prakashana, Hubballi.

Karnataka Pre-University​ lecturers threaten to boycott evaluation

In a press statement, Karnataka Pre-University Lecturers Association said that they will boycott evaluation of 2nd PU board examinations for the year 2020, as their demands were not being met by the Pre-University Education department. The forum said that they will hold a dharna at Freedom Park from 11 am to 4 pm on Thursday.

Their primary demands include increment in salaries. The lecturers want the department to address the pay scale and promotion of those who have served for 10 years or more. They also want the state government to withdraw their decision of taking back the ex-gratia amount given to them between 2008-2018, at one go. Filling vacancies of principal post in 600 colleges, limiting class strength are their other demands. They also want the department to form a committee to resolve the excess workload.