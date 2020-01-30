Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Man nabbed for acid attack on woman

Both the accused and victim were studying in the same PG centre, and the former was forcing the latter to marry him.

HAVERI: The Haveri police have nabbed a 25-year-old man in connection with an acid attack reported in here. On Tuesday, a 24-year-old woman, who was returning from her work, was allegedly attacked with acid.

The police on Wednesday secured one Prasad Chikkali, a former student of KUD’s PG Centre in Haveri, who hails from Chikkabasur village of Bydagi taluk. Police said that the man was picked up based on the victim’s and others’ statement. Both the accused and victim were studying in the same PG centre, and the former was forcing the latter to marry him.

As she rejected his proposal, Chikkali is said to have got angry and threw acid on her face. The victim, who is employed as a supervisor in a Haveri-based garment factory, is undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

A police officer said that the arrest was not formalised, as the investigating team was checking if there were other people involved in the case. "Initial investigation has revealed that the attack was done on a personal vendetta as the girl refused to marry the attacker," he said.

"The accused was unemployed and tried to tell lies about his job to the girl. Even then, the girl rejected to marry him, following which, the attack was carried out," explained the officer.

