Kadambotsava to feature Grammy awardee Ricky Kej, Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: Kadambotsava, which is slated to be held on February 8 and 9, 2020, will feature several well-known artistes, including Grammy awardee Ricky Kej and Sandalwood star Rakshit Shetty.

Organised to commemorate the first Kannada kingdom and the antiquity of the ancient town of Banavasi - the event will be a grand affair this year, as the district administration is looking at attracting visitors from across the country as well.

The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, and will witness several first-time events. "The event organised by the Kannada and Culture Department and the Department of Tourism will host a slew of meets (Ghostis) and exhibitions," K Harish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Uttara Kannada, district told TNIE.

He said that the Kannada and Culture Department will announce the Pampa Award soon, which will be presented by the CM. The other first-time events are a 5-km marathon from Gudnapura to Banavasi and a women’s meet. "We are reintroducing the children’s cultural meet for half-a-day, where the local children will be participating and performing," said the DC.

Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy will be present during the valedictory function. Ricky Kej will for the first time be performing in a rural area. “He will be singing Kannada and Western songs,” said a source.