Home States Karnataka

Number of POCSO cases in Karnataka moved up in 2019

The Karnataka State Crime Records Bureau shows that 2,091 cases were registered under the POCSO Act in 2019 including 1,510 rape cases.

Published: 31st January 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Child murder, Child abuse, POCSO

For representational purposes

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

MYSURU: There has been a rise in the registration of sexual crimes against children in Karnataka with 2019 seeing more cases registered compared to the previous year.

Data from the Karnataka State Crime Records Bureau shows that 2,091 cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) in 2019 including 1,510 rape cases and nine gang rape cases.  

This is an increase of 145 cases from the total booked in 2018. In 2018 police registered 1,946 POCSO cases of which 1,309 were rape cases. In 2017, 1,128 cases of a total of 1,723 POCSO cases were rape cases.

Although the number of cases registered under POCSO have gone up, Kripa Amar Alva, former chairman of Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) cautioned that there need need to distinguish between crimes committed and cases registered.

"I won’t agree that there is increase in POCSO cases. What I have observed is that there is awareness among people now who are coming forward to complain and register the case," Alva told The New Indian Express.

“There may be a small increase but the actual fact is that earlier people were not coming out and reporting such cases but now with better awareness, these cases are getting reported,” she added.

A child rights activist who spoke on condition of anonymity said in most of POCSO and child sexual abuse cases, the perpetrator is known to the child - a close relative, a family member, or a neighbour.
“There is no doubt that the registering of cases under POCSO has gone up but at the same time, it is important to see the conviction rates. A study suggests that the conviction rate is falling every year and the number of cases pending in court are going up,” he alleged.

However, to address this issue, the KSCPCR brought in a standard operating procedure (SOP) recently which ensures child-sensitive processes to work towards speedy investigation and trial.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka POCSO cases Child Sexual Abuse POCSO Karnataka Crime Records Bureau Karnataka child rights
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp