Home States Karnataka

Rebel losers Vishwanath, Nagaraj can only wait and watch for Karnataka ministerial berths

Vishwanath’s desire was to be minister when he gave up his position, and resigned as MLA.

Published: 31st January 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

MTB Nagaraj

MTB Nagaraj (File photo| EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa strives hard to convince the BJP central leadership to allot ministerial berths for the ‘rebel winners’, it’s the rebel losers who find themselves in a Catch-22 situation.

They are the great gamblers who lost the game of dice, and they know it. Former sitting minister MTB Nagaraj and then JDS party president Adagur H Vishwanath, who risked their all in the high-stakes political game, could just fade into insignificance.

They propped up the Yediyurappa government, yet the chief minister hasn’t indicated that he will do anything about inducting the losers into his cabinet. Nagaraj gave up his position as a cabinet minister in the coalition government, and Vishwanath his post of JDS party president.

Vishwanath’s desire was to be a minister when he gave up his position and resigned as MLA. But in the following months, the Kuruba leader was reduced to an insignificant player in the state’s political drama. A leader with over 44 years of political experience, the man who became MLA before Siddaramaiah and Yediyurappa, resisted the idea of a career fade out.

He told TNIE, “It was because of my joining them that the rebellion of the 17 MLAs to break away from the coalition assumed legitimacy.’" Vishwanath sounds pained when recalling that the switchover of the 17 MLAs was spoken of as  ‘Marata sale’ and not ‘Horata struggle’. "It was our sacrifice that brought down the government," he said.

ALSO READ | Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa gets high command nod, will expand cabinet by next week

Just as Chamarajanagar MP Srinivasa Prasad had said earlier, Ramesh Jarkiholi maintained that all 17 MLAs, including Vishwanath and Nagaraj, have to be accommodated and there was no going back on it.

Asked if he feared that Yediyurappa had betrayed them, Vishwanath said, “In politics, everything is not out in the open, there are some issues which are hidden  (antharanga) and are not visible to the outside world.”

In the worst-case scenario, Vishwanath and Nagaraj will be given positions as MLCs in June, and accommodated in the ministry.

While some are saying that the 17 rebels cannot be trusted to be completely loyal to the BJP, and would return to their parent parties after the term of this government, Vishwanath shot back, “We have gone to Keshava Krupa and joined the BJP. Why will we go back?’’

If Savadi can become DCM, I can become minister: AH Vishwanath​

MYSURU: "Chief minister BS Yediyurappa should answer why he is denying me a ministerial berth," said former minister AH Vishwanath, further urging the CM to remember that it is because of the BJP came to power in the state. 

"If Laxman Savadi, who lost the 2018 assembly elections can be made deputy chief minister, then why are others denied cabinet post based on whether they won or lost election," he said. 

Meanwhile, former union minister and BJP MP V Srinivasa Prasad said that CM should immediately consider expansion as the 17 MLAs who left Congress and JDS are losing their patience as CM himself promised them cabinet seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka ministerial berths Adagur H Vishwanath MTB Nagaraj Karnataka cabinet expansion
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp