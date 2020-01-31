Theory, practical put in place in forest fire drill at Karnataka's Madikeri

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The forest department along with Kodagu district disaster management cell and fire and emergency services department for the first time conducted a mock forest fire drill in Madikeri recently to ensure preparedness to combat forest fires.

In the drill, a small portion on the fringes of the forest was set on fire and how it could be doused was analysed.

"Controlled burning of a place was undertaken where the teams and locals were trained on how to be prepared, what needs to be done, how to respond and what the causes are. The exercise was a combination of theory and practical where insights and scientific explanations were drawn. The drill was not just to put water, but to ascertain the shortcomings. The deputy conservator of forests, assistant conservator of forests and range forest officers were involved. There were more than 50 people in the exercise. Most importantly, how to mitigate man- animal conflict during this time was discussed and understood," explained an officer of the district disaster management cell.