STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Burden too high, private hospitals charging exorbitantly, claim COVID-19 patients

Financial distress has been one of the biggest impacts of the COVID 19-induced lockdown.

Published: 01st July 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor, Surgery, Medical Bill

A private hospital quoted Rs  50,000 per day for general ward and Rs 90,000 per day for the ICU. (Express Illustrations)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Financial distress has been one of the biggest impacts of the COVID-induced lockdown. Coronavirus patients find it difficult to bear the burden at private hospitals as the costs are exorbitant and even if they have the insurance, they are not sure how much of the treatment cost is covered.

For Raji (name changed), a pre-school owner, whose business has been drastically hit by the lockdown, the news of her husband, a cycle store owner, testing positive only increased her family’s hardship. Currently being treated at a private hospital as they could not find space in a government hospital, they had to pay up Rs  38,000 upfront to even admit him.

“The bill is Rs  1,78,000 for 10 days which is too expensive, and I am still not sure how much of it will be covered by the insurance. Depending on the treatment and the patient’s condition, the bill varies. If the government cannot provide beds at their own hospitals, they should allow asymptomatic patients to be home quarantined as we cannot afford this bill,” Raji said. While she has to pay her pre-school staff full salaries with PF and ESI benefits, the couple has a home loan to repay as well.

Sushma (name changed), a COVID-19 patient being treated at a private hospital, is one of the luckier ones as her company’s health insurance has agreed to bear the cost up to a certain amount. But it is still a costly affair, she said.

“As I have mild symptoms, I am staying in a twin-sharing room without oxygen or ventilator, which comes to Rs  12,000-Rs  14,000 per day. For 10 days, the total bill could go up to Rs  1.40 lakh. I am privileged enough to have an insurance cover, but what about others who do not,” she asked.

Dr Roohi, a member of NGO Mercy Mission, who was trying to help a COVID patient, said a private hospital quoted Rs  50,000 per day for general ward and Rs 90,000 per day for the ICU.

Last week, the government capped rates at private hospitals for cash patients per day at Rs 10,000 for general ward, Rs  12,000 for high-dependency unit, Rs 15,000 for isolation ICU without ventilator and Rs  25,000 for an Isolation ICU with ventilator.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
private hospitals COVID 19
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp