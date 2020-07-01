Former Karnataka Minister HD Revanna tests negative for COVID-19

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Clarifying speculations over COVID-19 test reports of his family members, former minister HD Revanna said on Wednesday that the swab test of his personal assistants and his own has come out negative for the virus.

Speaking to reporters in Hassan, he said that he didn't come in contact with any people till the reports came out negative.

He said that he and his family members have decided to self quarantine for a few days to respect the guidelines of the Health and Family Welfare department. He added that the businesses have voluntarily decided to shut down their commercial activities from 7 am to 1 pm from Thursday.

The decision was taken to this effect after meeting with different sections of the society, he said.

28 people tested COVID positive in the district on Wednesday. A 32-year-old person with travel history to Bengaluru succumbed to the viral infection in Hassan on Wednesday.