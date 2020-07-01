STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hope on curfew, Sunday lockdown to bring down Covid numbers

Through July, state will shut at 8pm; 5-day work week for govt offices; schools to remain closed

Published: 01st July 2020 06:19 AM

Following a seal down, KR Market continues to wear a deserted look | Pandarinath B

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central government may have reduced night curfew hours, limiting it from 10pm to 5am starting July 1, as part of Unlock 2.0, but in Karnataka, curfew will begin two hours early.The State government on Tuesday released guidelines for Unlock 2.0, that will be in force till July 31.

Following a resurgence in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government has decided to extend night curfew and impose restrictions on movement between 8pm and 5am. The government has also re-introduced ‘Sunday lockdown’ for the next four Sundays, till August 2. Essential activities, however, will not be affected either by the night curfew or Sunday lockdown.

“Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 8pm and 5am throughout the State, except for essential activities, including operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on national and state highways, major district roads, loading and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes,” said the order issued by Karnataka Chief Secretary T M Vijaya Bhaskar, listing out exemptions during night curfew.

The order allows for pre-fixed events like marriages etc to be exempted, with restrictions, from Sunday curfew. Starting July 10, all government offices, boards and corporations, except those operating and maintaining essential services, will have a 5-day work week till the second week of August 2020.

In keeping with the Centre’s directions, Karnataka too has issued orders prohibiting schools, colleges and educational institutions, except for online and distance education classes, Metro Rail, opening of cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, auditoriums, theatres, bars, assembly halls, etc. Social, political, religious, entertainment, sports or any large gatherings continue to be prohibited.

Training institutions of the State and Central government, however, will be allowed to function post July 15, with specific SOP (standard operating procedures). Lockdown will be implemented in full force in containment zones and movement of people will be allowed only for medical emergencies or to facilitate supply of essentials.

There will be neither restrictions nor necessity to acquire passes or permissions for interstate and intrastate travel, but registration on Seva Sindhu portal and quarantine norms continue to be mandatory for interstate and international travellers. Movement of Shramik trains and regular modes of transport will continue, but with restrictions.

TIGHTER UNLOCKING
 Night curfew: 8pm to 5am
 Sunday lockdown till Aug 2
 5-day work week for govt employees till mid-Aug
 Metro, swimming pools, theatres, schools,colleges shut
 Large gatherings prohibited
 Continued use of masks, sanitiser
 Ensuring of social distancing
 Use of Aarogya Setu app encouraged

