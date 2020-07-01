STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC to MHA: Restore pension of centenarian

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court came to the rescue of a centenarian freedom fighter by directing the Union Ministry of Home to restore the release of the ‘Swatantra Sainik Samman Pension’ to him, which was stopped for non-submission of life certificate. Disposing the petition filed by H Nagabhushana Rao (100) from Malleswaram, Justice P S Dinesh Kumar passed the order.

The petitioner moved the court seeking directions to the state government to consider the communication dated March 4, issued by the MHA to conduct an inquiry regarding the present status of the petitioner and submit the report. The MHA stated that the pension of the petitioner was cancelled for non-submission of life certificate.

During the hearing, government advocate Prathima Honnapur, submitted that the report had been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

C Shashikantha, Assistant Solicitor-General, submitted that he was not aware if the report submitted to the court on June 23, has been forwarded to the Central government. He said once the report is received, the Centre will pass orders in accordance with law.

Taking note of it, the judge said, “The report by the Centre has been forwarded to the MHA.”

