Karnataka records biggest single day spike of 1,272 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

The health department said, out of 8,194 active cases, 7,902 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 292 are in ICU.

Published: 01st July 2020 09:04 PM

Coronavirus

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Wednesday recorded the biggest single day spike of 1,272 new COVID-19 cases and seven related deaths, taking the total number of infections to 16,514 and the death toll to 253, the health department said.

The day also saw 145 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 1,272 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, a whopping 735 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

The previous biggest single day spike was recorded on June 28 with 1,267 cases.

As of July 1 evening, cumulatively 16,514 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 253 deaths and 8,063 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 8,194 active cases, 7,902 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 292 are in ICU.

The seven dead include- two each from Bengaluru urban and Bidar, and one each from Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi and Hassan.

Of the deceasesd, six are men between the ages of 30-80, and a woman aged 50.

Among the deceased two each are with the history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-like illness (ILI), while the other two are returnees from Telangana and one person's contact history is still under investigation.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 735 cases, followed by Ballari 85, Dakshina Kannada 84, Dharwad 35, Bengaluru rural 29, 28 each from Vijayapura and Hassan, Uttara Kannada 23, Udupi 22, Chamarajanagara 21, Bagalkote 20, Tumakuru 19, Davangere 16, Chikkaballapura 15, 14 each from Kalaburagi and Ramanagara, Koppal 13, 12 each from Raichura and Chitradurga.

While eight cases each were reported in Yadgir, Bidar and Belagavi, Kodagu recorded seven, five each from Mandya and Kolar, Shivamogga three, Gadag two, and Chikkamagaluru one.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 5,290 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,450 and Udupi 1,228.

Among discharges, Kalaburagi tops the list with 1,103 discharges, followed by Udupi 1,058 and Yadgir 838.

A total of 6,37,417 samples were tested so far, out of which 16,670 were tested on Wednesday alone.

According to the bulletin, 6,04,822 samples have so far been reported as negative, and out of them 15,185 were reported negative today.

