PAC puts health officials on the mat over pandemic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the State Legislature’s Public Accounts Committee, led by chairman H K Patil of Congress, took health officials to task over ‘poor’ Covid management, at a meeting in Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday.

When the PAC asked them why more than 25,000 test results had not been announced even after a week, the health officials did not seem to have any answer.

The PAC members asked the health officials to respond to their May 19 notice, pointing to lapses in purchases and other issues, but the officials said they needed 15 more days. The members said they will not give even 15 minutes. Then, the officials asked for time till Monday.

On bathroom and toilet facilities, the officials said patients have one toilet per head. Then, the PAC sarcastically asked, “How is it in your house, Mr Officer.”

Former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar of Congress, a member, was upset that the body of a citizen from his constituency had not been handed over to his family even after five-six days. But the officials gave vague replies.

Ravi Subramanya of BJP asked how many ambulances were available. When told it was 100 at one per ward, he was shocked. The authorities immediately corrected themselves. H D Revanna (JDS) whose security personnel tested positive did not turn up for the PAC.