STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

PAC puts health officials on the mat over pandemic

On bathroom and toilet facilities, the officials said patients have one toilet per head.

Published: 01st July 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation worker sprays disinfectant in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday | PANDARINATHB

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the State Legislature’s Public Accounts Committee, led by chairman H K Patil of Congress, took health officials to task over ‘poor’ Covid management, at a meeting in Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday.

When the PAC asked them why more than 25,000 test results had not been announced even after a week, the health officials did not seem to have any answer.

The PAC members asked the health officials to respond to their May 19 notice, pointing to lapses in purchases and other issues, but the officials said they needed 15 more days. The members said they will not give even 15 minutes. Then, the officials asked for time till Monday.

On bathroom and toilet facilities, the officials said patients have one toilet per head. Then, the PAC sarcastically asked, “How is it in your house, Mr Officer.”

Former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar of Congress, a member, was upset that the body of a citizen from his constituency had not been handed over to his family even after five-six days. But the officials gave vague replies.

Ravi Subramanya of BJP asked how many ambulances were available. When told it was 100 at one per ward, he was shocked. The authorities immediately corrected themselves. H D Revanna (JDS) whose security personnel tested positive did not turn up for the PAC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp