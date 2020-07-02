STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

All I want is a free bus pass: ‘Lake Man’

PM Modi praised Gowda’s selfless work to construct 16 ponds at his native in Dasanadoddi, a remote village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district.

Published: 02nd July 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

DASANADODDI VILLAGE, MALAVALLI (MANDYA): He is  now the talk of the nation and people have started demanding that he be conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award. But all humble Kaamegowda, the ‘Lake Man’, wants is just a free bus pass, so that he can visit temples in neighbouring districts.Kaamegowda came under national glare after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about him in his Mann Ki Baat and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat made a video call on Sunday.

PM Modi praised Gowda’s selfless work to construct 16 ponds at his native in Dasanadoddi, a remote village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district. In the last over four decades, Gowda has constructed 16 smaller ponds at Kundinibetta, a hillock at his village, helping fellow shepherds and  animals. At 84 years, every day he leaves home in the morning with his food packet and returns only in the evening. It’s about a 30-minute walk from his house. Ever since Kaamegowda got national attention, people from different walks of life are visiting him --- political party leaders to NGOs to media. 

‘Why destroy Bengaluru’s lakes?’

Kaamegowda told TNIE that he could only think of lakes. “If an animal needs water, it will not go on strike or come to your doorstep. When God has given you two hands, make use of them,’’ he said.Gowda was the recipient of the prestigious Rajyotsava Awardin 2018, when H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition was in the saddle. “During the award ceremony, I had asked for a bus pass which the CM assured. Nothing has been done,’’ he said.

Asked why he needs a bus pass, he said, “Whenever I feel like seeing Maadappa (Lord Shiva in Male Mahadeshwara temple which is 100 km from his village) or Hanumanthappa (Lord Hanuman temple in Channapatna which is 50 km ) or Mandya, I can go without any hurdle.”While the fear of Covid-19 is making many senior citizens stay at home, it did not stop Gowda from stepping out or working. “Just by constructing ponds, our work is not over. We need to maintain them. Lockdown is not for us, who will come to this hill? I walk to my ponds which are located at different levels on the hill. When I feel tired, I sleep under the shade of a tree. And I continue to work till evening,’’ he said.

Gowda then changed his talk to Bengaluru. “In Bengaluru, flooding is common during rainy season. Why should people or government close lakes, cut trees to construct buildings? This is what they have to endure if they destroy nature. It is not just the story of Bengaluru, it is happening in villages too,’’ he said. Asked about the demand for the Padma Shri award for him, he said, “I never heard of it till Thimmakka (Saalu Marada Thimmakka) got it. It is given in Delhi and a big award,’’ he said.If he gets Padma award, what will he do? “I can construct two more lakes,’’ he said. “I have 16 ponds now, want to reach 20. Till my last breath, I can only think of lakes.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp