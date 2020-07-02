STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CCST considers using Favipiravir to treat patients

The state’s Critical Care Support Team (CCST) is considering using Favipiravir to treat mild to moderate Covid-19 cases.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state’s Critical Care Support Team (CCST) is considering using Favipiravir to treat mild to moderate Covid-19 cases. “We have written to the therapeutic committee and once we get approval, we can go ahead with using the drug,” said Dr Thrilok Chandra, Special Officer, CCST.  India-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, which got the regulatory approval recently, is manufacturing the drug under the brand name FabiFlu.

According to Glenmark, the antiviral drug offers a broad spectrum of RNA virus coverage with clinical improvement noted across age groups of 20 to 90. Favipiravir can be used on Covid patients with comorbid conditions, and with mild to moderate symptoms. It reduces the viral load within four days and provides faster improvement. The company claims the drug has shown improvement of up to 88% in mild to moderate cases.

Dr Anoop Amarnath, Chief of Clinical Services, Manipal Hospitals, said, “Two Chinese studies have been conducted showing the evidence of Favipiravir’s effectiveness. One study showed a seven-day clinical recovery rate, while the other showed improvement in patients’ CT scans.”

Dr Amarnath, however, said that the drug will be used on case-to-case basis and not as a standard therapy. “There are specific instructions not to administer it on kidney patients, pregnant and lactating women or patients with liver problems,” he said, adding that SARI and ILI patients must be identified and treated with the drug while their condition is mild to moderate.

Comments

