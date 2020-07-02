COVID-19 patients expose shoddy facilities at Tumakuru hospital in viral video

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A section of patients at the designated COVID-19 district hospital here exposed the lack of basic facilities in the ward in a video which went viral.

A young businessman from Pavagada who gave his sample during random sampling and tested positive three days ago has been leading the campaign along with other patients.

"There is no hot water to drink and bathe. At one point, the water supply stopped in the toilets, resulting in the ward stinking," he told The New Indian Express over the phone.

A few other asymptomatic patients including an SSLC student, whose 60-year-old relative committed suicide in KC General hospital in Bengaluru recently, also said the facilities were in a shambles.

The nurses and staff of the hospital allegedly just throw food from afar instead of serving patients, sources said. Owing to this, an old man is taking the assistance of his wife to take care of his needs. The situation is the same with a seven-year-old boy whose father is attending to his needs in the ward.

As soon as the video reached the deputy commissioner Dr K Rakesh Kumar, the staff rectified the water problem in the toilets. When contacted, the district surgeon Dr T A Veerabhadraiah maintained that the patients have been treated well.