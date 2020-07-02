Crimes against women spike during lockdown

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka witnessed a significant drop in accidents, burglary and other crimes during the lockdown. However, at the same time, there was a rise in crimes against women in the same period across the state.According to statistics available with The New Indian Express, over 1,500 cases of crimes against women were reported in the state between March 24 and May 30 in the state. What’s more disturbing is that a total of 64 rape cases and 38 dowry deaths were reported.

The statistics further point out that over 716 molestation cases, 176 cases of cruelty and 215 cyber crimes against women were reported in April and May. There were 120 cases of attempt to murder women during the lockdown, which is high compared to the cases reported in the state in the corresponding months of the previous year.

Police point out that the surge in the number of crimes, especially domestic violence, might be due to families staying indoors. However, activists pointed out that women have to face various forms of harassment on a daily basis, lockdown or otherwise. An activist pointed out that many more cases go unreported as the victim is reluctant to speak out of fear and the lockdown. “There will be many more cases as most women face multiple threats while reporting such cases either in their houses or locality,”

she said.