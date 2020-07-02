STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Crimes against women spike during lockdown

Karnataka witnessed a significant drop in accidents, burglary and other crimes during the lockdown.

Published: 02nd July 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: Karnataka witnessed a significant drop in accidents, burglary and other crimes during the lockdown. However, at the same time, there was a rise in crimes against women in the same period across the state.According to statistics available with The New Indian Express, over 1,500 cases of crimes against women were reported in the state between March 24 and May 30 in the state. What’s more disturbing is that a total of 64 rape cases and 38 dowry deaths were reported.

The statistics further point out that over 716 molestation cases, 176 cases of cruelty and 215 cyber crimes against women were reported in April and May. There were 120 cases of attempt to murder women during the lockdown, which is high compared to the cases reported in the state in the corresponding months of the previous year.

Police point out that the surge in the number of crimes, especially domestic violence, might be due to families staying indoors. However, activists pointed out that women have to face various forms of harassment on a daily basis, lockdown or otherwise. An activist pointed out that many more cases go unreported as the victim is reluctant to speak out of fear and the lockdown. “There will be many more cases as most women face multiple threats while reporting such cases either in their houses or locality,” 
she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown crime against women
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp