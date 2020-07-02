STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Devanagere: Patient’s body thrown in pit; show-cause notice to officials

Later they covered the pit using mud, they said.

A screenshot shows an earthmover carrying the body of Covid patient

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: A video that surfaced on social media showed healthcare workers, wearing PPE, hurling the body of a deceased Covid-19 patient into a pit in Channagiri taluk on Tuesday. The video has highlighted the sorry state of affairs in the administration while carrying out the burial of a patient at Veerashiva Cemetry on National Highway 13. Eyewitnesses alleged that the officials used an earthmover to carry the body of the 56-year-old woman from Kumbara Beedi of Channagiri town, dug a pit and disposed the body.

Later they covered the pit using mud, they said. The woman died at at the Mc Gann hospital in Shivamogga on June 17. Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to taluk health officer Dr Prabhu, taluk medical officer Dr Giri, taluk panchayat executive officer Prakash, tahsildar Puttaraja Gowda and Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Murali for their involvement in the act.

They have been directed to respond by July 3. He said the Karnataka Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has directed a probe into the incident and have asked the DC to submit a report on the same.

