STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

'It's shocking': Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka government for poor handling of COVID-19

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy hit out at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and ministers for wasting their time in issuing contradictory statements

Published: 02nd July 2020 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy arrives for a press conference at Vidhan Soudha, Bengaluru

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday slammed the BJP government in the state for its failure to protect the citizens from coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy hit out at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and ministers for wasting their time in issuing contradictory statements instead of taking lessons from the Kerala government.

"It is shocking to see COVID-19 patients being turned down by the hospitals due to lack of beds. The government has failed in its duty to protect the citizens," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

He also said for the past three months Yediyurappa and his cabinet colleagues have been talking even as the escalated COVID-19 numbers stare them in the face.

Stating that Karnataka suffers due to lack of coordination in the cabinet, Kumaraswamy cautioned, "If the government doesn't get its act together, the day is not far when Covid patients would be condemned to die on the streets. We are already seeing heart wrenching stories of patients denied treatment".

He appealed to the government to consider the suggestions he had made earlier and asked it to rise above party politics. His statement came amid rising coronavirus cases in Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kumaraswamy COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp