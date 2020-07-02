Long wait for test results as over 35,000 samples pile up

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old pregnant woman, who is a primary contact of a Covid-19 patient in Babusapalya of Bengaluru, has been waiting over the last five days for her swab test results. From showing no symptoms, to losing her sense of smell and taste and now returning to be asymptomatic, Savitha (name changed) has come a full circle since last Saturday when she gave her samples. She has isolated herself at home away from her toddler son and aged parents, while her husband continues to be in the hospital.

“It is frustrating not to know whether I have the virus or not. I am all alone in our house. Neighbours look at me like an untouchable. I have stopped setting foot outside even to collect milk. If I know I am positive I can go to the hospital or at least go to my parents’ house and if negative, I can take care of my son,” she told TNIE. This isn’t an isolated story.

As per data till June 30, some 34,547 samples across Karnataka were awaiting results. In fact, the delay has not spared even elected representatives. Former minister and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, whose swab was collected on Sunday afternoon, was declared Covid negative only on Wednesday afternoon. The former minister, whose neighbour succumbed to the virus, raised concerns over the delay. “The government needs to improve its testing rates. It’s okay for me to isolate myself, but what about the working class? It has an economic impact too,” he said.

The delay was also discussed at the special experts’ meeting called by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday. “We suggested that although there are more than 60 private labs, they haven’t been ramped up, burdening government-run six labs in Bengaluru. Increasing manpower, pooling in microbiologists from universities and setting up more labs was also suggested.

Rapid antigen tests will ensure faster results and we have recommended that the government consider using it more universally,” said Dr Sudarshan Ballal, one of the experts at the meeting. As per Tuesday’s analysis by the State Covid War Room, 5,164 samples in Bengaluru Urban, 2,829 in Kalburgi and 3,251 in Davanagere were awaiting results. The estimates were drawn from district-wise records till June 29.