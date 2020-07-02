STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Police station in Karnataka shut down after visit of COVID-19 patient

The man complained of breathlessness on Tuesday and died soon after he was shifted to BIMS the same day. However, it came to light later that he was positive for COVID-19.

Published: 02nd July 2020 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus testing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ATHANI: The police in Athani were in for a shock on Wednesday when they had to shutdown Athani police station. A 32-year-old resident of Athani who died of COVID-19 on Tuesday had visited Athani police station in connection with a family dispute case, for which he had filed with the police before he tested positive.

A resident of Sankanatti village in Athani, he had returned from the United Kingdom in January and was stranded in his village since then due to the outbreak of COVID-19. He complained of breathlessness on Tuesday and died soon after he was shifted to Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) the same day.

However, it came to light late that he was positive for COVID-19, after he passed away.

According to sources, he had not only visited Athani police station regularly but also had snacks and tea with officials of the station on several occasions, at a restaurant located in front of the station.

After the news of his death spread in Athani, the police station was immediately shutdown and the station employees started working from a community hall located in the city.

Meanwhile, another 74-year-old resident of Belagavi died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which took the total tally of deaths due to coronavirus in Belagavi district to three.

The deceased was a resident of Shastri Nagar in Belagavi. Several of his primary contacts have been quarantined by the local authorities and search is on for other of his possible contacts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Athani police station Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp