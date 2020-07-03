COVID-19: Visitors forced to 'jump' to ensure social distancing at Karnataka govt office

Shreepada Ayachit By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: Visitors to the sub-registrar’s office in Koppal were taken aback on Friday morning to find cement rings on the floor to ensure social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, these rings proved to be stumbling blocks especially for the elderly and differently-abled.

As the number of people arriving there grew, voices of dissent began to emerge. One visitor said the rings caused severe embarrassment to women as well.

As the office is located on the premises of the tahsildar's office, people from across the taluk noticed the faux pas.

After a lot of arguments between visitors and officials, the sub-registrar Rudramurthy told The New Indian Express that the cement rings will be removed and paint circles will be put in place instead.