STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: No contact, travel history in 70% of cases

The Covid-19 bulletin reflected a worrying trend for Karnataka — the highest-ever daily spike of 1,502 cases, and 889 cases in Bengaluru which have no contact or travel history.

Published: 03rd July 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

A tailor in Koramangala, Bengaluru, has taken to stitching masks, priced between Rs 20 and Rs 30, out of spare cloth, on Thursday | meghana sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Covid-19 bulletin reflected a worrying trend for Karnataka — the highest-ever daily spike of 1,502 cases, and 889 cases in Bengaluru which have no contact or travel history. The State’s tally on Thursday stands at 18,016 cases, with 19 deaths pushing up the death toll to 272. One of Bengaluru’s cases includes a driver from the health and family welfare department. The driver was on leave for the past seven days, and tested positive when he resumed work on Wednesday. He was not in contact with Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey for at least 14 days. 

“I have given my swab for testing and 5-6 others have also been tested. Those who were in close contact with the driver have been home-quarantined and will be tested after a week,” Pankaj Pandey told The New Indian Express.Other districts with a high number of cases on Thursday include Dakshina Kannada (90), Mysuru (68) and Ballari (65). The 19 deaths were recorded from Bengaluru, Gadag, Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Koppal, Mysuru, Hassan, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi and Belagavi. Nearly all of them suffered from fever, cough and breathlessness, and nine of them did not have any co-morbidities. While seven were Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) patients, five suffered from Influenza Like Illness (ILI).

Of the total cases, 143 were ILI patients, 15 had SARI, 216 were primary contacts, four were from containment zones, 47 had inter-district travel history, 25 were international travellers, and 67 were returnees from other states. Across Karnataka, 161 people are in the ICU, 113 of them in Bengaluru alone. The number of discharges was 271, taking the total discharges to 8,334, and leaving 9,406 active cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka bengaluru COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp