MLA, DHO and lab pathologist test positive for COVID-19 in DK, total tally reaches 923

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dr Bharat Shetty, BJP MLA in Mangaluru tested positive for the novel coronavirus becoming the first legislator in the state to get infected. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ramachandra Bayari and a pathologist of Covid testing lab at District Wenlock Hospital too have tested positive for coronavirus. 

MLA Bharat Shetty tweeted about the same and appealed the public to maintaining social distancing and follow all precautionary measures. "I am recovering and will be under treatment for few days. I request everyone to please maintain social distancing, wear mask while going out and wash hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and your near ones," he tweeted. 

Dakshina Kannada reported a highest single-day hike as the district saw 90 fresh cases on Thursday taking the total tally to 923 while 33 patients got discharged from the Wenlock hospital.

Out of 90 new cases, 15 are returnees of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Dubai, 19 ILI, 8 SARI, 17(2 pre surgery sample) and 31 are primary contacts including 4 children below the age of 10. 

Mystery COVID-19 cases of Dakshina Kannada are giving the district administration jitters and the health department is unable to identify the source even days after their hospitalisation. On Thursday a 49-year-old man suffering from TB, liver and kidney ailments from Kalladka in Bantwal died at a private hospital and his reports have returned positive. 

The deceased (SARI) was admitted at a private hospital with ailments of liver, kidney and TB on June 27. The total fatalities in district has risen to 18 among which 2 are Non-Covid deaths.

At present there are 428 active cases in the district while reports of 427 samples are awaited.
 

