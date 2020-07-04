Body of suspected COVID-19 patient abandoned at bus stop near Ranebennur Taluk Hospital

Gangadhar Hugar By

Express News Service

HAVERI: The body of a person who reportedly succumbed to COVID-19 was disposed of at a bus stop near Ranebennur Taluk Hospital here by its staff members, bringing to the fore again - the laxity in proper burial of virus-infected patients.

The body was covered in a light blue sheet and was left with a garland - at a bus stop.

Confirming the incident, the District Health Officer Dr Rajendra Doddamani said that as per the preliminary report, the suspected COVID-19 patient's covered body was seen being kept in a public place. He added that abandoning a body which is suspected of the virus is a grave mistake.

It was mentioned that the person's sample test report was still not received.

Dr Doddamani, however, said that he has sought a detalied report from Ranebennur Health officer. "I will submit a report to the Deputy Commissioner once I recieve the detailed report. We will take action upon guilty staff," the DHO added.