Bosch’s Bidadi plant hit by 62 Covid-19 cases

The Bosch India plant at Bidadi in Ramanagara has 62 Covid-positive cases of the 768 employees tested, stated an internal email, of which TNIE has a copy.

Published: 04th July 2020 06:22 AM

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bosch India plant at Bidadi in Ramanagara has 62 Covid-positive cases of the 768 employees tested, stated an internal email, of which TNIE has a copy. The communication, dated July 2, states that one patient has recovered, while 182 primary contacts have been quarantined. The testing has started in phases and will cover all employees. District Health Officer Dr Niranjan, however, said there are only 48 cases at the plant. “The unit has to be sealed until the premises are sanitised. Positive patients have been admitted in Bengaluru and we are conducting primary and secondary contact tracing in Ramanagara,” he said.

The anxious workers don’t want to report to work. “We want them to give us leave and seal the factory. If we raise this issue, they will suspend us. The government is not supporting workers, while union leaders are siding with the management. The company is only asking us to maintain distance and wear mask,” said a worker on condition of anonymity.

When TNIE contacted Bosch, company representatives neither confirmed nor denied that the unit had 62 positive cases. In an email reply, Bosch India stated, “We are currently aware of a number of cases at Bosch Bidadi. The affected associates are in quarantine. We have also informed respective authorities... An interdisciplinary team of experts is constantly monitoring the situation... Deep cleaning procedures and sanitisation were carried out in select office spaces at our Bidadi location. Bidadi plant was closed for two days starting June 26, 2020.”

