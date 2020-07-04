Karnataka doctors suggest use of pulse oximeter, chest X-ray for early COVID-19 detection in clusters

Express News Service

MANGALURU: In the wake of suspicion about community transmission of covid-19 in some pockets of Dakshina Kannada district, experts feel that the authorities should go for pulse oximeter and chest X-rays for early detection of infection among potential critical cases.

Dr Farhan Fazal, an infectious disease specialist at KMC, Mangaluru, said one can't pick-up early cases with chest X-ray and pulse oximeter but it can definitely pick-up worsening because, “There are lot of patients who are not breathless all the time but can develop hypoxia. Pulse oximeter and chest x-ray will come handy in such cases.” He said pulse oximeter and chest X-ray can certainly add value to detection, though its not the end of detection.

Dr P Kamath, a cardiologist, said the chest X-rays of few of his patients showed Ground Glass Opacities (GGO) who eventually turned covid positive after swab tests.

Although, it can't be true in all the cases, it will definitely help in early detection of covid infection and can be tried in clusters, he opined.

Sources said some doctors have suggested Deputy Commissioner, Sindhu B Rupesh, to seriously explore the option of door to door pulse oximeter test for covid-19 using Asha workers in clusters like Thokkottu, Ullal, Bantwal, Kadaba, Suratkal and others.

Persons with low oxygen saturation can be asked for chest X-ray and then swab tests. This according to them will give priority to potential critical patients and control the rush for ventilators in the hospitals.

Dr Kamath said there are clear signs of community transmission in some pockets of the district going by many cases reported in the last few days having no travel history.

“So you need to identify and isolate them early before they develop symptoms. If oxygen is provided to those whose saturation is low, then their lung damage can be avoided. Then by doing chest X-ray, it can be found out of the lungs are affected by the virus. X-ray can be handy in majority of cases if not all."