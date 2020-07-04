STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka High Court judge expunges derogatory remarks on rape survivor

The judge clarified that his observations shall not influence the investigation in the case and its likely trial.

Published: 04th July 2020 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court Justice Krishna Dixit expunged the controversial remarks he made against a rape survivor in an order granting anticipatory bail to the accused, an official said on Saturday.

"On an application by the state government, the judge expunged the controversial remarks made against the rape survivor, while granting anticipatory bail on June 22 to the accused, as they were also objected to by lawyers and civil activists across the country," the state legal department official said here.

In the revised order, the judge said he deemed it appropriate to expunge the last four lines in para number 3 (c) at page 4 of the June 22 judgement, as sought in the state government application.

Granting anticipatory bail to the accused, an employee in a private firm owned by the victim, Justice Dixit had made the remarks in the judgement.

"Taking note of the contents of the respondent (state's application)..., and no objection by the petitioner-accused, I deem it appropriate to expunge the last four lines in the para of the subject judgment dated 22.06.2020, as sought for by government pleader Nageshwarappa," said the revised order.

The judge clarified that his observations shall not influence the investigation in the case and its likely trial.

Voicing concern over the controversial remarks, lawyers and civic groups, advocate Aparna Bhat last week wrote to Supreme Court Chief Justice S. A. Bobde and Justices R. Banumathi, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee of the apex court to issue an advisory to all courts to refrain from commenting on the conduct of victims of sexual offence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka High Court crime against women rape
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp