Karnataka High Court judge expunges derogatory remarks on rape survivor

By IANS

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court Justice Krishna Dixit expunged the controversial remarks he made against a rape survivor in an order granting anticipatory bail to the accused, an official said on Saturday.

"On an application by the state government, the judge expunged the controversial remarks made against the rape survivor, while granting anticipatory bail on June 22 to the accused, as they were also objected to by lawyers and civil activists across the country," the state legal department official said here.

In the revised order, the judge said he deemed it appropriate to expunge the last four lines in para number 3 (c) at page 4 of the June 22 judgement, as sought in the state government application.

Granting anticipatory bail to the accused, an employee in a private firm owned by the victim, Justice Dixit had made the remarks in the judgement.

"Taking note of the contents of the respondent (state's application)..., and no objection by the petitioner-accused, I deem it appropriate to expunge the last four lines in the para of the subject judgment dated 22.06.2020, as sought for by government pleader Nageshwarappa," said the revised order.

The judge clarified that his observations shall not influence the investigation in the case and its likely trial.

Voicing concern over the controversial remarks, lawyers and civic groups, advocate Aparna Bhat last week wrote to Supreme Court Chief Justice S. A. Bobde and Justices R. Banumathi, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee of the apex court to issue an advisory to all courts to refrain from commenting on the conduct of victims of sexual offence.