STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BS Yediyurappa adds heft to Covid fight, drafts two more ministers

Sources said that at a time when the number of cases in the city is increasing, the CM was keen to ensure that all his ministers work as a cohesive team, without any differences.

Published: 05th July 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the number of Covid-19 positive cases continues to surge in Bengaluru, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday roped in two of his key ministers into the team that is fighting the pandemic. With this move, the CM will be looking at augmenting resources, specially in Bengaluru, while placating ruffled feathers.

The CM has delegated the responsibility of overseeing Covid care centres (CCC) to Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwanthnarayan while Revenue Minister R Ashok, along with the CM’s political secretary Vishwanath, will coordinate with private hospitals as regard availability of beds. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar will continue to focus on the Coronavirus policy and has also been entrusted with the task of briefing the media daily.

Ashok and Ashwanthnarayana, both MLAs from Bengaluru, were said to be miffed over not being taken into confidence while Dr Sudhakar was given overall charge of Covid-19-related issues in Bengaluru. Opposition leaders too had accused the ministers of not having proper coordination. Recently, when Sudhakar’s family members tested positive for Covid-19, he was under home quarantine and during that time, Ashok was given charge of the state capital. This apparently left Health Minister B Sriramulu and Dr Ashwathnarayana disappointed.

Sources said that at a time when the number of cases in the city is increasing, the CM was keen to ensure that all his ministers work as a cohesive team, without any differences. “A number of IAS and IPS officers are working on measures to fight the pandemic. It is a smart move by the CM to delegate responsibility to three ministers and involve all of them,’’ the sources added. 

CM orders strict sealing of affected areas
On Saturday, Yediyurappa also chaired a meeting of the Covid-19 task force to discuss measures needed to be taken to contain the spread of the disease, especially in Bengaluru. Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Dr Sudhakar said the CM has instructed the authorities to ensure strict sealing down of places where more Covid-positive cases are reported. “The CM has delegated responsibilities to all three of us and told us to work in coordination,’’ he said.

The minister said that the issue of another lockdown too came up for discussion at the meeting and they advised the CM not to go in for it. “Ashwathnarayana and I suggested that a lockdown is not necessary at this stage. The CM will take a final decision on this matter”, he said. However, the Sunday lockdown and night curfew will continue as announced earlier.Dr Sudhakar also said that the issue of defective PPE kits in one of the hospitals had come to his notice and he had ordered an enquiry. “The private hospital has been warned and strict action will be taken,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp