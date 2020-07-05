BS Yediyurappa adds heft to Covid fight, drafts two more ministers

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the number of Covid-19 positive cases continues to surge in Bengaluru, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday roped in two of his key ministers into the team that is fighting the pandemic. With this move, the CM will be looking at augmenting resources, specially in Bengaluru, while placating ruffled feathers.

The CM has delegated the responsibility of overseeing Covid care centres (CCC) to Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwanthnarayan while Revenue Minister R Ashok, along with the CM’s political secretary Vishwanath, will coordinate with private hospitals as regard availability of beds. Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar will continue to focus on the Coronavirus policy and has also been entrusted with the task of briefing the media daily.

Ashok and Ashwanthnarayana, both MLAs from Bengaluru, were said to be miffed over not being taken into confidence while Dr Sudhakar was given overall charge of Covid-19-related issues in Bengaluru. Opposition leaders too had accused the ministers of not having proper coordination. Recently, when Sudhakar’s family members tested positive for Covid-19, he was under home quarantine and during that time, Ashok was given charge of the state capital. This apparently left Health Minister B Sriramulu and Dr Ashwathnarayana disappointed.

Sources said that at a time when the number of cases in the city is increasing, the CM was keen to ensure that all his ministers work as a cohesive team, without any differences. “A number of IAS and IPS officers are working on measures to fight the pandemic. It is a smart move by the CM to delegate responsibility to three ministers and involve all of them,’’ the sources added.

CM orders strict sealing of affected areas

On Saturday, Yediyurappa also chaired a meeting of the Covid-19 task force to discuss measures needed to be taken to contain the spread of the disease, especially in Bengaluru. Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Dr Sudhakar said the CM has instructed the authorities to ensure strict sealing down of places where more Covid-positive cases are reported. “The CM has delegated responsibilities to all three of us and told us to work in coordination,’’ he said.

The minister said that the issue of another lockdown too came up for discussion at the meeting and they advised the CM not to go in for it. “Ashwathnarayana and I suggested that a lockdown is not necessary at this stage. The CM will take a final decision on this matter”, he said. However, the Sunday lockdown and night curfew will continue as announced earlier.Dr Sudhakar also said that the issue of defective PPE kits in one of the hospitals had come to his notice and he had ordered an enquiry. “The private hospital has been warned and strict action will be taken,” he added.