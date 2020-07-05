STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka beefs up treatment protocol

A range of drugs, therapies introduced; Remdesivir, Favipiravir, Dexamethasone in list of medications 

Published: 05th July 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the state seeing a spike in cases, the treatment protocols targeting Covid patients too have gradually increased. Initially, when the number of cases were small, the state used basic medications to treat Covid cases, like anti-virals and antibiodies. But now, the state has extended the treatment protocol to use newly experimented drugs, on a case-to-case basis.Some of the drugs that have been recently incorporated are Remdivisir, Tocilizumab, Favipiravir, Dexamethasone and Methylprednisolone.

These drugs are being used after clinical trials were conducted in other countries and the results were found to be effective. For Dexamethasone, a steroid, the trials were conducted in the United Kingdom on 2,104 patients, among which reduction in mortality was observed in 33% of patients who were on ventilators and 20% who were on oxygen. This steorid, however, has no benefits on patients not on respiratory support. 

The Karnataka’s Critical Care Support Team (CCST) incorporated the drug to treat critically ill Covid patients, and was approved by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The drug  is now being used only in cases with deterioration of oxygen indicators, rapid worsening in imaging and excessive activation of the body’s inflammatory response. It can be used only for a short period of time, say 3-5 days. Methylprednisolone too is used similarly.

Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, and Convalescent Plasma therapy are being used as investigational interventions based on limited availability of evidence and on defined subgroups of patients. 
Convalescent Plasma therapy, too, is targeted at critical patients to reduce mortality and to speed up recovery.

Dr Anoop Amarnath, Head, Scientific Board, Chairman Geriatric Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, and a member of the CCST, said, “These medicines are used on case-to-case basis, depending on the patients’ condition. As there are very few clinical trials done, these drugs have been given emergency clearances. Normally, the clearance to use medicine is given only after six months. 

“As in the case of Remdesivir, it is given in an injection form for those on oxygen. But for people with renal problems, pregnancy or lactating mothers, the medicine is not given -- nor to children below 12. Tocilizumab is an immuno-suppressant and given to patients with moderate symptoms, but who have progressive increase in oxygen requirement. While Convalescent Plasma is given through blood transfusion to critical patients who have not improved despite using steroids.”

He said that Favipiravir to treat mild and moderate symptoms, which has got clearance from DGCI, is being considered by the team and the therapeutic committee needs to give the nod. Supplemental therapy called anticoagulation is being done on patients to prevent blood clots in the lungs, while cytosorb therapy using a device to reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines levels in patients admitted to ICUs with confirmed or imminent respiratory failure, is also being pursued. 

DEXAMETHASONE
It is a steroid, the trials for which were conducted in the UK on 2,104 patients, among which reduction in mortality was observed in 33% of patients who were on ventilators and 20% who were on oxygen. It is not beneficial for patients not requiring respiratory support. 
REMDESIVIR
This is given as an injection for those on oxygen, but it cannot be given to patients with renal problems, pregnant women or lactating mothers, nor to children below 12.
TOCILIZUMAB 
The immuno-suppressant given to patients with moderate symptoms, but who have progressive increase in oxygen requirement.
FAVIPIRAVIR 
This is to treat mild and moderate symptoms. The DGCI has cleared it, but the therapeutic committee is yet to give the nod. 
CYTOSORB THERAPY
This uses a device to reduce pro-inflammatory cytokine levels in patients admitted to ICU with confirmed imminent respiratory failure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid patients Remdisivir
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp