Man shot dead in Dharwad, property dispute suspected

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: A 44-year-old man was shot dead in Ganesh Nagar at Madihal area in Karnataka's Dharwad on Saturday late night. Two others, who were with the deceased, sustained bullet injuries and are being treated at KIMS hospital in Hubballi.

Cops at Town police station said the deceased Shivayogi Bhavikatti was allegedly shot dead by Shrishail Ganiger, resident of Dharwad over a property issue.

"The deceased visited Ganiger's house with two others in the evening and till late night they were speaking with each other, which later turned into a heated argument. Following this, the shooting took place. Fearing arrest, the culprit has fled from the spot," an official said.

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dileep said the brutal murder was unfortunate. "Four teams have been formed to nab the culprit," he said.

However, he did not reveal about the model and make of the gun and other details like whether the weapon was licensed or not.

Police sources said the deceased Shivayogi was a rowdy sheeter and he was involved in a few criminal cases. Both the culprit and victim were farmers, sources added.