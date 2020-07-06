Karnataka's Ballari district administration purchases rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits for quick results

By Express News Service

BALLARI: The Ballari district administration has purchased 10,000 rapid antigen test kits, which will give faster results, and plans to send alerts directly to the registered mobile numbers of people tested. VIMS Hospital in the city conducts tests, but can process only 60 samples a day.

With the rapid antigen kits, more tests can be conducted as results are obtained within half-an-hour. Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul said these tests are being conducted for the first time in the state. The decision to buy rapid antigen kits was taken during a recent meeting, chaired by district in-charge minister Anand Singh. The District Mineral Funds has been used to buy the 10,000 kits, an officer said.