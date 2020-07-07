STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts

Govt told it’s time to educate people on responsibility, precautions

Published: 07th July 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the government unable to trace the contact source of more than 9,000 patients in the State, senior epidemiologists say it is high time the government announces community spread, and begins ‘sentinel surveys’ to micro-manage the situation. “Community spread had to happen, and there’s nothing the government could have done to prevent it. It’s time to announce this and educate people on what needs to be done to ensure they seek help when they exhibit symptoms,” said a senior virologist.

He says that people need to be told about community spread so that it brings a sense of responsibility. “The government should not consider community spread as its failure. People should know it’s the community’s responsibility, what symptoms to look out for and how to isolate themselves,” he said. Sentinel survey has helped to understand the extent of spread of the virus in the community, in states like Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

“Sentinel survey with RT-PCR diagnostic modality, antigen-based and serological method to test select groups to pick up fresh Covid-19 cases, will surely pay off. This needs to start soon,” said Dr Giridhara R Babu, professor, Indian Institute of Public Health, and adviser to the State.A well-known virologist, who didn’t wish to be named, explained that ‘sentinel survey’ in a few  states has yielded good results in breaking the chain of transmission. “Under the initiative, hundreds of people are tested regularly. They could include cases of fever, Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and those suspected to have come in close proximity to positive cases, as per the Aarogya Setu app,” he said.

Migrants who have left, healthcare workers/government officials on Covid-19 duty, people who have returned by train, shopkeepers, tailors, vegetable and fruit vendors, industrial workers etc can be tested.
Dr Babu added that this will help understand the disease trend. “Isolating people, if they test positive, is crucial to break the chain of transmission. It will also help to understand how immune people are.”
Based on this data, the State can micro-manage the situation by locking down a particular area and ensuring containment of the virus. “Right now, it is important to delay the spread of the virus so that we are ready with healthcare facilities. Government should not see community spread as it’s failure, but should be ready to manage the situation,” the senior virologist explained.

Once the government plans a lockdown, it should ensure availability of beds in hospitals in that area, ambulances, contact tracing, advice on home or institutional isolation, provide a list of go-to officers etc. 
Dr MK Sudarshan, chairman, Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, said ‘Sentinel survey’ has been approved by the committee and they are awaiting the nod from the health minister and additional chief secretary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
community spread
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp