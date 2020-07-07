Siddarmaiah moves to farmhouse to keep safe

K Shiva Kumar By

MYSURU: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who is a diabetic and recently underwent treatment for a cardiac-related ailment, has moved to his farmhouse near Mysuru to avoid contact with people as coronavirus cases are rising. He was advised by his son and MLA Dr Yathindra to keep away from the public. He has, however, kept in touch with his social media team and has been calling the officials concerned to know the initiatives taken in Bengaluru and rest of the state to combat Covid.

Siddaramaiah’s close aides H C Mahadevappa, K Venkatesh, H P Manjunath and MLA Badarali Hampana Gowda are part of his regular political discussions. Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad too visited Siddaramaiah at his farmhouse in T Katur. Siddaramaiah’s day starts with a walk on the 10-acre farm. It is followed by yoga and a few breathing exercises.

His secretary Ramaiah said the former CM is not home quarantined and he is healthy. He said they will be moving to Bengaluru in a couple of days as he had to attend many programmes. He said Dr Yathindra is in self-quarantine and his Covid test has come negative.