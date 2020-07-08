STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15-year-old Udupi boy kills himself after not being allowed to go out due to quarantine

His mother was employed as a housemaid in a house in nearby Chempi village and the owner of that house had tested positive for COVID-19. So Karthik and his mother were placed in home quarantine.

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A 15-year-old boy from Gundmi near Saligrama in Udupi district who was under home quarantine allegedly killed himself on Monday. He was found hanging from the ceiling in his house. The boy, Karthik, was a student of Vivek High School, Kota, and had recently written the SSLC examination.

His mother was employed as a housemaid in a house in nearby Chempi village and the owner of that house had tested positive for COVID-19. So Karthik and his mother were placed in home quarantine. He was not allowed to go outside to play with his friends.

It is said that Karthik was upset after not being allowed to go out and took the extreme step on Monday evening. Throat swab samples from the body were taken and his last rites will be performed after the COVID test report arrives, sources said.

Kota police have registered a case in this regard and further investigations are on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

