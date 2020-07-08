STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kannada TV star Susheel Gowda kills himself

The actor, who was 30 years old, is famous for his roles in serials like Anthapura and had essayed a major role in the upcoming movie Salaga.

Published: 08th July 2020 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada television actor Susheel Gowda. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Susheel Gowda, a famous name in Kannada television, ended his life in his native Mandya by hanging himself.

The actor, who was 30 years old, is famous for his roles in serials like Anthapura and had essayed a major role in the upcoming movie Salaga.

He was also working as a gym trainer in Bengaluru. Ever since the lockdown, he was staying at his home in VV Nagara, Mandya for the past three months.

However, on Tuesday, the actor reportedly went to his friend's house in Induvalu village in Mandya where he hanged himself. A case has been registered at the Mandya rural police station.

ALSO READ | Oily seats to keep villagers COVID free

The news has sent shockwaves across the industry as the actor was eagerly waiting for the release of his latest movie where he has starred opposite actor Duniya Vijay and which he was expecting to be his big break on the big screen.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

ALSO SEE: Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho on How to live your best life?

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Susheel Gowda Anthapura Salaga
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp