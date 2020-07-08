Kannada TV star Susheel Gowda kills himself

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Susheel Gowda, a famous name in Kannada television, ended his life in his native Mandya by hanging himself.

The actor, who was 30 years old, is famous for his roles in serials like Anthapura and had essayed a major role in the upcoming movie Salaga.

He was also working as a gym trainer in Bengaluru. Ever since the lockdown, he was staying at his home in VV Nagara, Mandya for the past three months.

However, on Tuesday, the actor reportedly went to his friend's house in Induvalu village in Mandya where he hanged himself. A case has been registered at the Mandya rural police station.

The news has sent shockwaves across the industry as the actor was eagerly waiting for the release of his latest movie where he has starred opposite actor Duniya Vijay and which he was expecting to be his big break on the big screen.

